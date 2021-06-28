Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,555,199.88 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.67 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

