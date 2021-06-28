Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CACC stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $447.28. 6,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 78.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.