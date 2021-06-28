Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $161,583.30 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CHPT opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $49.48.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
