Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $161,583.30 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHPT opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

