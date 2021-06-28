Insider Selling: Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Insider Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) insider Gordon McArthur sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55), for a total value of £892,500 ($1,166,056.96).

Beeks Trading stock remained flat at $GBX 121 ($1.58) during midday trading on Monday. 8,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.82 million and a PE ratio of 85.00.

About Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

