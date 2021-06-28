Insider Buying: Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Norwell bought 100,000 shares of Perenti Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Perenti Global

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

