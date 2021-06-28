Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 7.96% of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.