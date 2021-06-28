Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.
IENVF remained flat at $$3.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.59.
About Infraestructura Energética Nova
