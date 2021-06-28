InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.07 on Friday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.