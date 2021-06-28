Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 311,031 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Infinera worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

