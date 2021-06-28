Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after acquiring an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.