Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of ITW opened at $222.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $166.42 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

