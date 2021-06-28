IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDXX traded up $11.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $631.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.78. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $633.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

