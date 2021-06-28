Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

