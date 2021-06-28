Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.