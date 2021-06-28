Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5,250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hunter Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. Hunter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

