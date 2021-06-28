Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 1,042.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 1,042.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

