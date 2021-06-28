Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 1,042.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 1,042.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,020. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
