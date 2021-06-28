Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of HAL stock traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$15.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.26.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.