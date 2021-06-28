Hord Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market cap of $5.09 million and $394,813.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,292,674 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.