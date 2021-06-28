Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $941.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.