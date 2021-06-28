Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $42.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

