HedgeTrade Market Cap Reaches $384.89 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $384.89 million and approximately $204,464.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003869 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036477 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052450 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001445 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004792 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

