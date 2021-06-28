Hedera Hashgraph Reaches One Day Volume of $143.51 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $143.51 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00032905 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00214888 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00035941 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005696 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,028,558 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

