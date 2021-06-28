Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,533,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,923,250. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

