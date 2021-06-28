Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCMC traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,533,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,923,250. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Healthier Choices Management Company Profile
