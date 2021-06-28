Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

