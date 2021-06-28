Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 34,987 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 369.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of SC stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.