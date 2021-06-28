Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.10 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

