Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 71,600 Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 71,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.99 on Monday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIFI. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

