Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

