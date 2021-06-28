Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.95.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

