Head to Head Review: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.22 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.86 Genel Energy $159.70 million 4.02 -$416.90 million $0.42 5.48

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genel Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pre-production segment holds interest in Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. The company has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 69 and 117 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

