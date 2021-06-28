Head-To-Head Contrast: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) versus Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Victory Capital alerts:

This table compares Victory Capital and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.83 $212.52 million $3.71 8.73 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.13 $355.32 million $1.83 10.28

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Victory Capital and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67 CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Victory Capital presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. CI Financial has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.46%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Summary

CI Financial beats Victory Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.