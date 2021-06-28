Head-To-Head Comparison: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Axonics alerts:

This table compares Axonics and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -56.81% -48.78%

89.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axonics and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and InVivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 25.13 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -45.20 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axonics beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.