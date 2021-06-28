Head-To-Head Analysis: Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.79 $468.20 million $5.27 23.11 Intercontinental Exchange $8.24 billion 8.15 $2.09 billion $4.51 26.46

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercontinental Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cboe Global Markets and Intercontinental Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 2 5 9 0 2.44 Intercontinental Exchange 0 3 10 2 2.93

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus target price of $123.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98% Intercontinental Exchange 24.36% 13.50% 2.01%

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Cboe Global Markets on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 12 regulated exchanges and six clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; network and closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

