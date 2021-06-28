HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

