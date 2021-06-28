HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 493 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 584.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

