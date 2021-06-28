HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 355 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Autohome by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $64.61 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

