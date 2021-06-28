HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

