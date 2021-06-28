HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,099.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 271,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,792 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

