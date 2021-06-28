HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 436 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 71.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 13.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 320,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 383,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,471. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

