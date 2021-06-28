HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 116,898 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Information Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 97,186 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial increased their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.