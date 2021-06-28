HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

