Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $40.23

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.23, but opened at $41.72. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

