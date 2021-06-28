Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,392,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 720,396 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71.

