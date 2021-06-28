Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 67,500 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for about 2.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Stitch Fix worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,490,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. 6,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,483 shares of company stock worth $28,592,324. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.