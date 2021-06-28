Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

