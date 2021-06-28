Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.01 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $77.01 million and $564,211.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.47 or 0.06063040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.95 or 0.01482759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00394607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00124802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.55 or 0.00617300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00488526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037436 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 398,658,537 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.