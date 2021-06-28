H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 9,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 431,649 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $63.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,863. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

