Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,940 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 155,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

