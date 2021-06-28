Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,380 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $180.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

