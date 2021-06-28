Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 1,687 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after buying an additional 303,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $175.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Truist Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

